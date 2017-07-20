Scottish Anglican cathedral is UK's first to host same-sex weddings

x

An Anglican cathedral in Scotland is to become the first in the UK to host same-sex weddings.

Glasgow's St Mary's Cathedral is now taking marriage bookings for same-sex unions after the Episcopal Church's General Synod made the landmark decision to amend canon law and approve gay marriage in June.

St Mary's Cathedral is to host same-sex weddings. Finlay McWalter/Wiki

'It is hugely exciting to open up wedding services to all couples who want to get married,' said the cathedral's provost, the Very Rev Kelvin Holdsworth, according to The Herald.

'People at St Mary's were part of the campaign to allow gay and lesbian couples to get married in Scotland so it is not surprising that we would want to be able to offer such weddings in the cathedral itself.'

He added: 'St Mary's Cathedral, Glasgow is one of the most stunning places that anyone can get married. It is wonderful that more people now have the chance of coming here for their special day.

Advertisement

'I want to live in a world where same-sex couples can feel safe walking down the street hand in hand and in which they can feel joy walking hand in hand down the aisle of a church too.'

The motion to change the law of the Scottish Episcopal Church was passed narrowly in June, and the divisive legislation comes in effect today. It includes a 'conscience clause' meaning no priest will be forced to celebrate LGBT weddings if they do not want to.

Since the Church of England has not changed its canon law on marriage, it's expected that some seeking a same-sex wedding in the UK will now choose to get married in Scotland.

Holdsworth said: 'We already have one booking from a couple coming up from England who can't get married in their local Church of England parish. We are glad to be able to welcome them and expect there will be many others who will follow them'.

The cathedral congregation's lay representative Dr Beth Routledge celebrated the move toward a church that is 'open, inclusive and welcoming'.

She said: 'When members of the congregation go to Glasgow Pride later this year, we'll have a real sense of having helped to bring about greater equality for members of the LGBT communities.'