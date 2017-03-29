'Scorpion' season 3 episode 21 synopsis: Team Scorpion finds an asteroid; foreign government tries to silence them

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

CBS' brilliant gang of misfits in "Scorpion" will return with an all-new episode on the Monday after next. The team will come across an asteroid, which they will have to keep a secret. But will they follow orders?

As revealed in the synopsis for episode 21 of "Scorpion" season 3, titled "Rock Block," team Scorpion will retrieve an asteroid, one that has just fallen from space. This precious rock contains DNA strands, worthy of research. A foreign government, however, urges them to keep it a secret. But for some reason, the team does the opposite. And when they defy orders, their lives will be on the line.

Fans should expect to see the regular cast members of the show to appear in the upcoming episode. In addition, the episode will introduce a few guest stars. The list includes Reiko Aylesworth as Allie, Christopher Heyerdahl as President Korsovich, Carlo Rota as General Savic, and John Urb as Eerik.

"Rock Block" follows the team's stint at the department of energy, repairing a turbine at a wind farm. To recap, team Scorpion had to save Paige (Katharine McPhee) and Happy (Jadyn Wond) from plummeting to their deaths. Dangling from mid-air and with barely any resources to save the pair, the team had to make the best out of what they had.

On a different note, CBS has recently announced 16 titles that will be renewed. The list includes one of their veteran shows, "Scorpion." It has been picked up for one season. Aside from the renewal, not much has been said about season 4. CBS has yet to announce the number of episodes, as well as the expected premiere date for the succeeding installment.

"Scorpion" is on a brief hiatus, which started last Monday, March 27, surprising fans. The network has not issued a statement explaining the unexpected break.

A new episode of season 3, titled "Rock Block," is expected to air on April 10, Monday, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.