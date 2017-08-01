Satanist leader abandons Luciferian church he founded to get baptized after becoming a born again Christian

Jacob McKelvy was so wrapped up in Satanism that he helped to start a Luciferian church in Texas. But that all ended when he found Jesus and declared all satanic ties broken by the blood of Jesus during his baptism this year.

While Satanists are becoming emboldened across America to push their beliefs into schools and public areas, Jesus is also doing His work in the hearts of people captured by darkness and bringing them one by one into His light.

McKelvy is one of these people and now he has severed all links with dark spiritual forces, along with his wife who also got saved. They were baptized together at a service at Spring First Church in Houston, Texas, on February 5.

It's an incredible transformation for a man who was once involved in setting up a Luciferian church in Houston that attracted a lot of protests and criticism from Christians at the time.

Actually, his road into darkness was not anticipated as he grew up in a Mormon family. But things took a dark turn for McKelvy when his sister died after being bitten by a snake.

Sharing his story with CBN News, he described how the power of Luciferianism attracted him.

'I was born and raised Mormon and so I understood what Jesus Christ was and what God was and if they took my sister away I was going to go to the dark side. There was a lot of hopelessness and feeling of powerlessness that drew me to this. When Luciferianism says that you are your own God, that's pretty powerful,' he said.

In the ultimate act of deliverance, though, Jesus swooped in and won him back to the light and during the baptism service, McKelvy made a remarkable declaration of faith to break off all ties with Satanic power.

'(W)e were once covered in darkness and bound to each other in Luciferian covenant,' Jacob McKelvy said. 'We were mired in the shadows of the adversarial influence and knew no love outside of each other. Today I rebuke, denounce and break the satanic covenant by the blood of Jesus.'

Hear more of his incredible story below: