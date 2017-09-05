Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus release date, specs, price news: Mid-range device boasts dual-camera setup

The white variant of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime. Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus smartphone was launched in Thailand last week. The plus-sized mid-range handset boasts features that are seen in higher-end mobile devices. Specifically, it is the first mid-range handset from Samsung to boast a dual-camera setup and is the first to follow in the footsteps of the tech giant's Galaxy Note 8.

According to Android Authority, the rear dual-camera setup of Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus includes a 13-megapixel sensor with a f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor having a f/1.9 aperture. The front-facing single-lens camera is also impressive with a 16-megapixel sensor, made better with LED flash for high-quality snaps even in a low-light environment.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus sports a 5.5-inch Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display with Full HD resolution. The mid-range handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio P20 processor, with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of internal storage. The device's memory is expandable up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

Rumors prior to the launch of Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus already suggested that the features and specs of the smartphone would see improvements compared to similar mid-range Galaxy smartphones like the J7 and J7 Pro. While the Galaxy J7 Plus is still a mid-range smartphone with a lower price, users will get a feel of an upper-end mobile device.

Other features of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus include a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button below the display and Bixby, Samsung's resident voice assistant. The handset will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and is packed with 3,000 mAh battery.

According to GizBot, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus is now up for pre-orders in Thailand, with a starting price of THB 12,900 or around $390. Similar to Galaxy J7 and J7 Pro, the J7 Plus will be available in three color variants, namely black, gold, and pink.

Samsung has yet to announce the details of the Galaxy J7 Plus' launch in the United States and other parts of the world.