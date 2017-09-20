'Rick and Morty' season 3 episode 9 release date news, spoilers: Rick brings Beth back to her childhood paradise, fails to impress

Rick and Morty traveling by portal. Facebook/RickandMorty

In the next episode of "Rick and Morty," Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) takes his daughter Beth Smith (Sarah Chalke) to a colorful place he created for her when she was a kid.

In a new teaser trailer for episode 9 titled "The ABCs of Beth," Sanchez brings Beth back to a place she remembers from her childhood. However, she is not all too thrilled about returning to the paradise-like place. Beth expressed, "I can't believe you used to lock me up in this glorified chicken coop."

Apparently, the place Sanchez built for her childhood did not impress her all that much. He replied defensively, "Those are procedurally- generated clouds, Beth. That river is a rainbow, literally. I put real elbow grease into this place."

Sanchez thought that her daughter would appreciate the magical-looking world but instead gets into a spat with her. He further argued, "Your dad makes a toilet that looks like R2-D2 and it breaks the front page of Reddit but I'm Charles Manson because I gave you your own world instead of an iPad." It remains to be seen why Beth feels bad about the place instead of having happy memories about it.

Sanchez gets into arguments a lot with his family. In the last episode, he got into a bad confrontation with his grandson Morty Smith (Justin Roiland) when the young boy found out that Sanchez had been removing his memories from his mind.

Although some memories were bad and justifiably better to have removed, some were alright and did not need extracting. This irked Morty very much and they got into a battle until they both accidentally lost their current memories. Fortunately, Summer Smith (Spencer Grammer) was there to restore things back to normal.

"Rick and Morty" season 3 episode 9 arrives on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.