'Rick and Morty' season 3 cancellation rumors false; Dan Harmon explains delay

When "Rick and Morty" went on a hiatus after its surprising premiere episode of season 3 on April Fool's Day, its huge fan base became impatient and various speculations spread out. The most recent is the rumored show's cancellation. Series creator Dan Harmon did not waste time and took to Twitter for a positive rant. His long thread of tweets cleared up issues surrounding the hit animated show.

In a lengthy response to the anxiety of "Rick and Morty" supporters, Harmon addressed their concerns through a thread of tweets on his personal Twitter account. He explained that the delayed release of the upcoming episodes of the current season is not because of his alleged conflict with co-creator Justin Roiland. He said that the storyline of season 3 takes time to be finished and that they fear that it will not do better than the past seasons. For a successful and popular series like "Rick and Morty," Harmon's reasons are but acceptable.

Harmon also expressed his regrets with another tweet. "Justin and I are very regretful about the season taking way too long."

Harmon's statements about his "fights" with Roiland may have been blown out of proportion. He revealed that in their goal of making the show more entertaining to their viewers, they have been experiencing creative challenges.

"We have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we're having fights," Harmon explained. "Well, we didn't fight during Season 2, that's why it's taking longer! All this fighting! So OK, let's stop fighting!" he added.

Advertisement

This delay is not the first delay that the "Rick and Morty" fans have experienced. To recall, the first season of the hit science-fiction show premiered on Dec. 2, 2013 followed by a second season on July 26, 2015.

Finally, the rumors can be put to rest and fans of the show can turn their attention with excitement when Rick and his squad returns for a series of crazy and whacky adventures.