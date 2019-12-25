Queen's Speech: Jesus Christ shows the world how to overcome differences

Staff writer
The Queen encouraged people to follow the example of Jesus in healing divisions in her Christmas Day speech

After a "quite bumpy" year, the Queen invited the nation in her annual Christmas Day speech to follow the example of Christ and set aside their differences.

In keeping with tradition, she spoke about the meaning of the birth of Jesus as she admitted that the path of following His footsteps "is not always smooth". 

"Of course, at the heart of the Christmas story lies the birth of a child: a seemingly small and insignificant step overlooked by many in Bethlehem," she said.

"But in time, through his teaching and by his example, Jesus Christ would show the world how small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding.

"Many of us already try to follow in his footsteps. The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference." 

She went on to say that the message of goodwill and peace brought by the angel many years ago was still of "relevance, even today". 

"It's a timely reminder of what positive things can be achieved when people set aside past differences and come together in the spirit of friendship and reconciliation," she said.

"And, as we all look forward to the start of a new decade, it's worth remembering that it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change." 

The Queen was joined by other members of the royal family for the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their debut at the service, shaking hands with the minister and greeting members of the public who had waited outside to meet them and give flowers and toys.

Prince Philip, who was released from hospital on Tuesday, was not present for the service. 

