Professional dancer says his cerebral palsy is an 'asset', not a hindrance, to fulfilling God's purpose for his life

Dancer Jerron Herman says he lives on the biblical principle stated in Romans 8:28: 'All things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.' (Photo: Facebook/Jerron Herman)

Once again, one man has proven that with God on your side, nothing is impossible.

Jerron Herman was born with cerebral palsy. However, Herman has amazingly turned his disability into an asset.

The 26-year-old Californian has made a name for himself as a professional dancer and choreographer who has "impeccable balance, an unstoppable drive and a refusal to submit to any limitations of his physical diagnosis," according to Great Big Story.

Mayo Clinic describes cerebral palsy as a "disorder of movement, muscle tone or posture that is caused by damage that occurs to the immature, developing brain, most often before birth."

For the past six years, Herman has been performing with Heidi Latsky Dance, a company that welcomes people with disabilities.

In a recent interview with Faithwire, Herman said his Christian faith has enabled him to achieve the impossible.

He said despite his condition he considers himself fortunate for having grown up in a Christian home "where I was often told that God is the author of palsy — that it's intentional, and it's part of your life."

"My disability was not a defect — it was an asset," Herman asserted.

He said his parents brought him up on the biblical principle stated in Romans 8:28: "All things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Thus, there is no question in Herman's mind that God is using him for His glory.

Herman has never wavered in his faith, despite the many obstacles he has faced. From his experience, he knows that God's faithfulness is constant.

"Believe and trust God. That's been the emblem of my life," he told Faithwire.

"I know that people go through things, and there are real fears, real barriers. But also there's a real God, who cares for your life, who cares for your heart and the things that you want to accomplish," he said.

Herman said God is not the fabled genie who grants every wish that anyone makes.

"He partners with you for His purpose, and that ends up becoming the roadmap that you've always needed to live a fulfilled life," he said.

Great Big Story recently featured Herman in a video that was posted on social media. In just a few weeks, the two-minute clip has drawn more than two million views.