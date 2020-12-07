Pro-life groups in call to MPs to reject DIY abortion

Pro-life groups are calling on MPs not to support moves to make DIY abortions permanent.

Christian Concern, the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) and other pro-life groups are teaming up this week for Care for Women, a parliamentary briefing for MPs laying out the findings from research into DIY abortions and why they should not be supported.

The briefing will cover the legality of the 'pills by post' service introduced in the first lockdown to allow women to take both abortion pills at home. MPs will also hear the results of a mystery client investigation which found that women were able to receive pills despite providing false personal details, and the testimony of a woman who suffered devastating side effects after taking the pills.

The briefing is taking place this Thursday in the wake of the launch of government consultations in England, Wales and Scotland into whether to make the changes permanent.

Christian Concern said the policy was "dangerous and offers no care for women". The group is encouraging people to contact their MPs and ask them to take part in the briefing.

"Brandished as 'women's healthcare', abortions that take place entirely at home are dangerous," it said.

"They provide no opportunity to safeguard women against coercive partners or family members, nor to go through proper safety checks such as ultrasound scans and blood tests.

"Tragically, we know that many illegal and dangerous abortions have taken place since the government introduced the policy in March this year.

"We need to do everything we can to protect women and babies by stopping this policy from becoming permanent."

Antonia Tully, SPUC Director of Campaigns, is urging every pro-lifer to take part in the government consultations.

"This barbaric scheme must not be made permanent," she said.

"Sending abortion pills through the post to women is the most radical change to abortion provision in 50 years.

"The experience for women can be traumatic. The abortion providers seem not to care that they could be sending powerful abortion drugs to women who have been coerced into abortion.

"Pills could be sent to women who are past the ten-week pregnancy limit, which can give rise to complications for the woman. The risks for women are huge. And an unborn baby dies in every completed to abortion."