Poll reveals widespread opposition to relaxing Northern Ireland abortion laws

Over half of the Northern Irish public opposes changes made by Westminster to Northern Ireland's abortion laws.

In the face of Stormont's continued suspension, Westminster MPs voted in July to allow abortion on demand up to 28 weeks in the province.

The changes are due to come into effect on October 22, unless Stormont reconvenes before that date.

In the survey of 1,424 people in the province, 52% said they did not support the changes voted through by Westminster, compared to 39% who said they backed the measures.

Nearly half (49%) said they would like to see the safeguarding of explicit legal protections for every unborn child up to 28 weeks in negotiations to end the Stormont impasse.

By comparison, only a quarter said that the Irish Language Act - a stumbling block to the resumption of powersharing at Stormont - was a top priority for them in the negotiations.

Support for the unborn was strongest among unionists and DUP voters. Nearly three quarters of unionists (70%) and 80% of DUP voters said they supported protections for the unborn up to 28 weeks.

The poll was conducted by by LucidTalk on behalf of Both Lives Matter, which said that the findings highlight the "increasing frustration" among Northern Irish voters with the "monumental impact" of the Stormont suspension.

Peter Lynas, Northern Ireland Director of the Evangelical Alliance, said: "The 'will of the people' has become a very contested phrase, especially since the Brexit vote.

"When it comes to abortion and Northern Ireland, it is actually much easier to determine. Stormont looked at the issue of abortion before it collapsed and decided not to change the law.

"No Northern Ireland MP voted in favour of the abortion amendment and in recent weeks the majority of councils in Northern Ireland have voted against the proposed abortion changes."

He said the results of the poll showed that "a deal can be done".

"The ball is now in Sinn Fein's court," he said.

Dawn McAvoy, a spokeswoman for the Both Lives Matter, told the Belfast Telegraph that "the public is realising just how bad the law imposed by Westminster is".

"The majority of people of Northern Ireland do not want these changes, no Northern Ireland MP voted in favour of the abortion amendment proposing these changes, and the majority of councils in Northern Ireland have now voted against these changes," she said.

"None of the 20,000 babies born every year in Northern Ireland will be protected in law until they are capable of being born alive. After that, we may be left with the most liberal abortion regime in Europe — the details of which are up to one man — the MP for Skipton and Rippon – who also happens to be the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland."