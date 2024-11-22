Police action should be considered over CofE child abuse failings, says reviewer

The author of the John Smyth review that led to the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury has said that police action should be considered over the Church of England's failings.

Keith Makin's damning review, published earlier this month, accused the Church of England of engaging in a "cover-up" of Smyth's abuse and said that Archbishop Justin Welby had failed personally by not ensuring that it had been reported to police.

Makin discussed the fallout from the review's publication with Channel 4 News' Cathy Newman, who was instrumental in bringing Smyth's abuse to light.

Asked by Newman whether it would be appropriate to call in the police over the review's findings, he said, "I think we're looking at a big span of time, and I do think that there needs to be consideration given as to whether police action needs to be taken. I actually don't know the answer to that."

Pressing him again, Newman followed, "But you'd like that to be considered?"

Makin replied, "I think it must be considered, yes."

He said that there may yet be more resignations in Welby's wake.

"I think the church does need to look very carefully at absolutely everything within its remit. I'm not in a position really to comment on any individuals within that," he said.

"But if these same kinds of conditions apply to any other senior official, you know, bishop or whatever within the church, then yes, the same should unfold."

Since Welby announced he was stepping down, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, has also faced calls to resign from Dame Jasvinder Sanghera, who was controversially sacked last year from the Church of England's disbanded Independent Safeguarding Board. She claimed Cottrell had "ignored" 11 complaints of serious abuse.

He has denied the allegations and told the Guardian that he had no intention of resigning.

He said the complaints were passed to "other appropriate safeguarding professionals, and Jasvinder is mistaken when she says I ignored them".

"I'm not going to resign. Like everyone who serves the church, I'm subject to the discipline and authority of the church. If people read the [independent safeguarding board report], they can make their own conclusions," he said.

Lambeth Palace said this week that Welby will step back from all official duties at Epiphany on 6 January. The date on which he formally leaves office is yet to be confirmed.

"Archbishop Justin intends very little public-facing activity between now and Epiphany, but plans to honour a small number of remaining commitments," the announcement said.

"At Epiphany, the Archbishop of Canterbury's official functions will be delegated to the Archbishop of York – more details will be provided on this in due course."