Pioneering Christian monument aims to chronicle world's answered prayers with 'Eternal Wall'

(CP) A groundbreaking Christian monument — the largest of its kind in the world — is one step closer to breaking ground in the United Kingdom.

The Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, set to stand in Coleshill, Birmingham, promises to be far more than just an architectural marvel. With initial wind tunnel testing scheduled for February, the monument is planned to ultimately become what designers envision as an "ongoing testimony to God's faithfulness," with Christians from all over the world invited to contribute their powerful, personal stories of answered prayers.

Once completed, organizers say the Eternal Wall will stand as a towering testament to the transformative power of God's intervention. Positioned just 90 miles north of London, the monument will be visible from nearly 6 miles away, offering an awe-inspiring presence.

The structure will consist of a million white bricks, each brick digitally linked to an individual's unique story of answered prayer and documenting personal stories of redemption — everything from moments of divine intervention to the extraordinary, life-changing miracles that have impacted the lives of countless believers.

Designed in the shape of an infinity loop, or Möbius strip, the monument's endless surface is designed to symbolize the eternal nature of God's love and faithfulness. Visitors to the monument will be able to interact with the structure: each of the 1 million bricks will be connected to a digital database, enabling visitors to hold up their phones and discover the story behind each brick.

"The power of just one person's story can impact countless lives for the better," shares Eternal Wall founder and creator Richard Gamble, "Think about what a million can do. We are all important to Jesus, and all have a story to tell — the piece of us that moves others and points them to Him."

The monument is designed to honour not only the stories of ordinary people but also the prayers of notable historical figures, including Winston Churchill, the late Queen Elizabeth II, evangelist George Müller, and the soldiers of Dunkirk. Their testimonies, organisers say, will be featured alongside the powerful stories of everyday Christians as a reminder that no story is too small or insignificant, and that all believers are equally cherished by God.

"You might not be famous, feel influential or have a story you deem exciting, but that doesn't make you any less valuable to God than another," Gamble states. "Your story in Christ matters and is meant to be shared with others. Join us and make history; if it impacts just one soul (from halfway across the world) for eternity, it's worth it."

The Eternal Wall team is now making an urgent appeal to American Christians to contribute their own testimonies. With a goal of collecting 200,000 stories of answered prayer from the United States, the team is hoping to involve Christians from every background and denomination in this historical effort.

To date, 42,000 stories have already been shared, but Gamble says there is still a long way to go in meeting the ambitious target. Gamble believes that by inviting American Christians to participate, the impact of this project will be felt far beyond the UK, spreading a global message of hope and faith.

The project has already captured a number of testimonies representing a wide variety of experiences, including miraculous healings and recoveries from illness and injury; divine intervention in rescuing people from abusive situations, hostile environments, and unhealthy lifestyles; comfort and peace during times of grief, loneliness and loss; providential assistance in the face of natural disasters, economic hardship and war; and life-changing encounters with the "real Jesus," leading to spiritual transformation and salvation.

Not only is the landmark going to be larger than Rio's famous Christ the Redeemer monument, but Gamble says it will serve as a testimony to Christ's finished work.

"What's also different – and more important — is that the Eternal Wall will tell onlookers about Jesus, about His character and who He is," continues Gamble. "God's Word reminds us that we triumph by the Blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony. This monument will be an ongoing testimony."

As the project approaches its goal of a million bricks, Gamble is calling on American Christians to play a crucial role in meeting the target of 200,000 US prayer stories.

Click here to submit an answered prayer or donate to the Eternal Wall project.

