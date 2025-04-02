Why I pray outside abortion clinics

Volunteers with 40 Days for Life at a vigil near an abortion clinic. (Photo: 40 Days for Life)

Despite the imposition of “buffer zones” outside abortion clinics to try to prevent pro-life support there, there are still eleven 40 Days for Life vigils running during Lent this year in the UK. In order to keep within the law, the volunteers must stay outside the 150m limits.

Individuals who pray silently in these zones without signs or campaign material have faced prosecution in a number of high-profile, controversial cases. But when acting on behalf of the 40 Days for Life campaign, volunteers are sticking to the legal limits – even though many volunteers consider the law to be unjust.

With the Goliaths of government, most of the media, and the abortion industry against them, these small gatherings of Christians in prayer are modern-day Davids in a seemingly impossible battle. What motivates them to go out on the streets, rain or shine, risking harassment and reputation?

Clare McCullough is the director of The Good Counsel Network, a charity offering practical help and support to women in crisis pregnancies. GCN is running the vigil in Brixton this Lent, and supporting the long-standing vigil in Ealing:

“We are praying for expectant mothers in difficult situations who have chosen abortion, asking that they may get to hear about real help and support that would let them choose life for their baby instead.

“But we are also praying for everyone involved in the abortion - the fathers, the families, the staff at the abortion centre - ultimately we are praying for the end of abortion. In our Pregnancy Centre, Good Counsel see so many women who turn away from abortion and keep their babies and we see the great blessing this is for mothers. We just want every woman to have that chance.

“We are there for the women and their children because women and children deserve so much more than abortion and we want them to have something better; life to the full.

“God is at work during 40 Days for Life especially, because of all the prayer and fasting around the world, and we still see women choosing life.

“Pro-life people are very supportive of what we are doing, but we have noticed that lots of people now fear they will be arrested if they come. There are over 100 people involved in the London vigils and we are really grateful for their wonderful support. But we would love the thousands of other pro-life Londoners to get involved too.”

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce with a baby who was saved during a 40 Days for Life campaign.

Livia Tossici-Bolt is awaiting a court verdict for standing silently within a buffer zone holding a sign that said “here to help, if you want,” acting independently. She also helps to run a vigil for 40 Days for Life in Bournemouth that stays outside the imposed buffer zone:

“Yes, I am praying during this Lent period with a group of volunteers and continuing to offer assistance to pregnant women and couples in difficult situations.

“This Lent all 40DfL vigils across the country continue to take place, albeit outside of ‘buffer zones’. Among my volunteers there is a sense of mission, a palpable resolve to do the utmost to reach out to women in a pregnancy crisis—and thus to proclaim the value of the life of the unborn.

“Those involved in pro-life prayer vigils are doing good work in giving women the offer of help to keep their children. Many lives have been changed through this, and children have been born who may not have otherwise been. I am so pleased that enthusiastic young people have joined Bournemouth 40DfL.”

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce is leader of the Birmingham 40DfL vigil. On her own initiative when praying silently inside a buffer zone, she has been subject to two police arrests – although she received compensation for wrongful arrest after the Alliance Defending Freedom issued a claim against West Midlands Police:

“If you actually talk to women going to an abortion centre, as I have talked to hundreds of women over many years, many say that it’s not that they want an abortion, but that they don’t feel they have a choice. It’s important we are there to offer support to keep the child.

“There is also a spiritual aspect to it. Christians will at some point meditate on the passion and death of Jesus. Look at what Mary did when Jesus was dying? She stood at the foot of her son’s Cross.

“Jesus was the most innocent, but abortion centres are also where innocents are being put to death today. Like Mary, we want to stand in solidarity and love with them, we want to be there in prayer.

“People ask, ‘can I pray at home?’ But I think it’s more important to be there. Even if there is just one person we help and a life saved, then it is worth it.”

Heather Tomlinson is a freelance Christian writer. Find her work at https://heathertomlinson.substack.com or via X (twitter) @heathertomli