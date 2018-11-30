Philip Mounstephen consecrated Bishop of Truro at St Paul's

The new Bishop of Truro, Philip Mounstephen, was consecrated today at St Paul's Cathedral by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Mounstephen has already been elected Bishop of Truro by the College of Canons of Truro Cathedral.

Philip Mounstephen was consecrated as Bishop of Truro in St Paul's Cathedral, London today.

He will now move into his official residence, Lis Escop, in Feock, near Truro, with his wife Ruth and begin his episcopal duties. He will not be formally welcomed to the diocese until January 12, when the service at Truro Cathedral will see him presented with his crozier, or bishop's staff, and occupy his 'cathedra' – his official seat.

He said: 'It was a humbling experience to be there with so many family, friends and colleagues, old and new. It gave me an incredible sense of place and purpose, being consecrated at St Paul's, which is such an iconic and historic cathedral.

'I cannot say how excited I am to be moving to Cornwall now, and to follow God's call to mission as the Bishop of Truro. It is undoubtedly a privilege, and I cannot wait to begin serving the diocese in Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and our two parishes in Devon.'

Mounstephen has family roots in Cornwall and was previously executive leader of Church Mission Society. Before that he was chaplain of St Michael's Church, Paris. He has also previously worked for the Church Pastoral Aid Society in a number of roles, serving as deputy general director from 2004 to 2007.