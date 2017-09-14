Church
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

Pastor reprimanded for officiating at gay marriage

ruth-gledhill Ruth Gledhill Editor

Performance art by Kaj SadinmaaTitta Halinen/Facebook

A Lutheran pastor who conducted a same-sex marriage has been reprimanded by his church.

Kaj Sadinmaa, former pastor of Kallio in Helsinki, officiated at a gay wedding on 1 March this year, the day the secular law allowing gay marriage came into force in Finland.

He has been sanctioned for violating the teaching of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland and breaking his own vows as a pastor.

The hearing in a church court in Finland took place on Wednesday, and at the hearing Sadinmaa sat in 'stocks' as a piece of protest performance art.

The vote to reprimand him severely however was not unanimous. Two of the seven members of the council, that was chaired by Bishop of Helsinki Irja Askola, voted in his favour.

Sadinmaa will appeal the reprimand on the basis that he was not an active parish minister when he carried out the ceremony, according to Uutiset.

The pastor claimed also that nearly 30 Lutheran pastors have subsequently officiated at gay weddings. Another disciplinary hearing around one of these other cases is to be heard by the council next week.

The church's Synod of Bishops said in a proclamation last year that marriage can only be between a man and a woman.

More News in Church
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY