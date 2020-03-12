Pastor sister of actor Matthew Broderick tests positive for coronavirus

Beverly Hills pastor, the Rev Janet Broderick has tested positive for coronavirus.

She is rector of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Beverley Hills and the sister of Matthew Broderick, who is married to Sarah Jessica Parker and best known for his role in 80s cult classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Rev Broderick caught coronavirus after recently returning from a church conference in Louisville, Kentucky, that had also been attended by Rev Timothy Cole, pastor of Christ Church Georgetown in Washington DC, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

Shortly after her return to Beverly Hills, she was hospitalised with what doctors believed was severe pneumonia. However, further tests confirmed that she has coronavirus.

In a letter to members of All Saints, senior associate rector, the Rev Nathaniel Katz, and senior warden Gary D Roberts said that she is in a "stable" condition.

"She is receiving the best medical care available and her doctors' prognosis is for a complete and full recovery," they said.

"It will take some time, but Janet is resting comfortably at Cedars [Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills] until the time she is released and can return home to complete her recovery."

They ended the letter by saying that they were praying for Rev Broderick and trusting in the peace of the Lord.

"Our prayers are with Janet in her recovery and we join her in placing our trust in Jesus' loving presence with all those who find themselves in need of healing," they said.

"We are so grateful for the skill and care of the medical professionals who are caring for her and guiding us in looking after the well-being of our community.

"In this difficult time, we open our hearts to the words Jesus offered to his beloved disciples, knowing the struggles they would face. His peace is our strength, this day and always."

In a letter she asked to be shared with the congregation, Rev Broderick said she was "sorry" about the news of her diagnosis but added that she was over the worst and "very, very much on the mend".

"I am so thankful for your prayers as I have been ill. Everyone has been so good to me and supported me with prayers," she said.

She urged members of the congregation to "be safe" and follow the advice of the other church pastors.

"I am through the worst of this and very very much on the mend. I asked my kids to bring me a coloring book and a LEGO set if that is any indication," she said.

"Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me no kidding. Even at my worst, I felt his hand on me. My family have been so so loving and cared for me so well.

"We so look forward to being together again in worship, to praying with you and singing a hymn."

The church has closed its offices following the diagnosis and is encouraging parishioners with symptoms or concerns to contact their local health provider.