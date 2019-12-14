Over a million sign petition protesting Netflix over gay Jesus character

A petition demanding the removal of a comedy show on Netflix that features a gay Jesus character has been signed by more than 1.3 million people.

"The First Temptation of Christ" - a title reminiscent of the 1988 movie, "The Last Temptation of Christ" - is a satire that premiered on December 3.

The Netflix blurb for the comedy describes it as a "Christmas special so wrong".

"Jesus, who's hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos," it says.

The show is the creation of Brazilian comedy group Porta Does Fundos and is not the first time they have made fun of Christianity.

Last year, their comedy special "The Last Hangover", which also aired on Netflix, portrayed the Last Supper as a "wild" night.

"In this biblical 'Hangover' spoof, the apostles awaken to find Jesus is missing and must piece together events of the previous night's wild Last Supper," the Netflix description said.

The "First Temptation of Christ" has been attacked by Christians and high profile figures in Brazil.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of conservative Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has denounced it on social media.

"We support freedom of expression, but is it worth attacking the belief of 86 per cent of the population?" Bolsonaro said, AFP news agency reports.

Bishop Henrique Soares da Costa wrote on Facebook that he had cancelled his Netflix subscription in protest against the comedy.

He denounced it as "blasphemous, vulgar and disrespectful", AFP reports.