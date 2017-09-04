'One Piece' chapter 877, 878 release date, spoilers: Luffy battles Katakuri; Pedro to light up bombs

A photo of main protagonist Luffy from the anime "One Piece." Facebook/onepieceofficial

The previous chapter of "One Piece" manga set up the final stage of the showdown between the Straw Hat Pirates, led by Luffy, and the Big Mom Pirates. Fans can expect more big battles coming their way, plus an intense escape from the vicious Big Mom. However, a final act of sacrifice at the end of the next chapter will leave the fans shocked.

According to reports, "One Piece" chapter 877 will see the members of the Straw Hats standing against the Big Mom Pirates. However, it appears that the pirate crew will have some difficulty escaping from their enemies.

It will be hard for them to win, especially since Perospero, one of Big Momma's strongest fighters, will trap Brook and Chopper by sticking their bodies in a huge candy.

Perospero will enjoy seeing Brook and Chopper gasping for breath as they remain trapped in candy, although his ally, Katakuri, will warn the former to not be so complacent as the rest of the Straw Hats may arrive anytime. Spoilers added that in just a short and unexpected time, the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates will come to save Brook and Chopper.

Luffy will be fighting Perospero first, as the latter launches a candy attack to trap the Straw Hat leader. Luckily, Luffy will be able to escape from the candy trap with his Gomu Gomu no Red Hawk attack.

As Perospero is defeated by Luffy, Katakuri will enter the battle and give Luffy a very challenging one-on-one battle. Katakuri's ability to turn his body into mochi will make it hard for Luffy to land his punches on the enemy.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates will find time to escape as Katakuri is busy fighting with Luffy. They will need to leave Luffy behind as Big Mom is still on her way to capture all of them.

Unfortunately, Perospero will be able to catch them just before reaching the Thousand Sunny. In this desperate time, Pedro will make a great sacrifice as he will reveal that his jacket loaded with explosives. Pedro will trigger the bombs as Perospero tries to stop their escape, leaving everyone in the scene shocked.

"One Piece" chapter 878 will see the continuation of the great battle of Straw Hat Pirates against Big Mom. Fans will also see what happens with Pedro and the rest of the crew after the shocking explosion at the end of chapter 877.

"One Piece" chapter 877 will be released this week.