One in five young adults will rely on charity this Christmas

The Salvation Army is warning of financial hardship for young people this Christmas, despite many being in full-time employment.

A survey of over 2,000 UK adults by Savanta ComRes for the Church and charity found that one in five adults under the age of 30 are expecting to rely on charity this Christmas. Of this group, over half (51%) have children.

Nearly half of all those surveyed (48%) have full-time jobs but this has not prevented them from living hand to mouth each month, The Salvation Army is warning.

There are further concerns about the rising cost of living, with around a fifth (19%) of all those surveyed saying they are behind on their rent or mortgage.

The Church fears this is driving many young people to "the cliff edge of homelessness".

In other findings, one in five (21%) have delayed paying bills, over a quarter (27%) have had to borrow money, and one in 10 (11%) have visited a food bank.

The Salvation Army's Lieut-Colonel Dean Pallant said: "There are real people clearly in desperate need behind these statistics, and we are preparing for one of our busiest Christmases ever.

"We are also seeing young adults who have jobs but still struggle to make ends meet and have to rely on our foodbanks and other support we give to vulnerable families.

"Now the rise in the cost of living will eat up even more of their income, and they could fall deeper into debt and poverty and start the new year facing homelessness."

In response to the survey, The Salvation Army is calling for a 60 day 'breathing space' for people with debt problems to pay back government loans received while waiting for their first Universal Credit payment.

It is seeking more debt support for those at risk of falling into arrears with mortgage or rent payments, and an expansion of free childcare provision so parents can afford to work.

It also wants to see more measures to help families with children avoid food poverty during the school holidays.

Pallant said: "Christmas should be a time of joy, but there will be no Christmas cheer for those young adults who are struggling to make ends meet and worried about how much longer they can keep a roof over their head.

"Our doors will be open to support the thousands in crisis with food, warm clothes, emergency shelter and Christmas presents for their children."