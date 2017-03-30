Nokia 8 release date, specs rumors: Mobile phone to have dual camera setup, Carl Zeiss lens

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A leaked sketch of the Nokia 8, which is anticipated to be the brand's flagship phone, has revealed some of its key features and design elements, and the Carl Zeiss lens is the biggest feature that the phone will allegedly have.

The leak, which was posted by someone using the username Nokibar on Chinese website Bandu, featured sketches of the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8, indicating that both phones will have the Carl Zeiss lens.

One of the sketches also featured a dual camera setup. Given that the Nokia 8 is anticipated to be the phone with better specs, this model is the one that will likely have this feature.

The sketches also showed that both handsets will have full metal bodies with thin bezels. The two will also have fingerprint sensors — a trending feature among smartphones today.

Previous leaks have revealed that the Nokia 8 will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, which has not been released in the market yet. The Snapdragon 660 is also rumored to be the processor that the upcoming Vivo and Oppo phones will carry. On the other hand, some speculate that the phone will utilize the Snapdragon 835 instead of the Snapdragon 660.

The phones will also reportedly have Android Nougat installed right out of the box. The Nokia 8 is expected to bear at least 6 GB of RAM. People are pegging the phone to have a memory capacity that is worth either 64 GB or 128 GB.

The release date of Nokia 8 has not been revealed yet. However, rumors suggest that the flagship phone will roll out in the second quarter of 2017.

The Nokia 8 is expected to be the handset that will put the brand back on the map as one of the top mobile phone manufacturers in the world. Only time will tell if this device is the hit that the company is looking for.