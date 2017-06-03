UK
New terror attack in London feared as van drives into crowds of people; eyewitnesses report multiple stabbings

Christian Today staff writer

LondonReuters

There are fears of another terror attack in the British capital after a van drove into crowds of people at London Bridge on Saturday night. 

The Daily Mail reports that at least seven people are believed to have been stabbed while eyewitnesses said bodies were 'strewn' on the road.  

Other eyewitnesses said three men came out of the van and started stabbing people at random with 12-inch knives close to the bridge, an area popular with tourists and citydwellers alike.  

One woman who spoke to the Daily Mail said she had seen at least three people with injuries to their throat.

The BBC reports that armed officers and paramedics are working at the scene. London Bridge and Borough Tube stations were evacuated and remain closed.  Bus routes have also been diverted.

One witness told the BBC it was possible some pedestrians had gone over the side of the bridge and into the Thames River below. 

BBC reporter Holly Jones was on the bridge when the incident occurred.  She reported seeing the van being driven by a man at around 50 miles an hour before mounting the pavement and driving into pedestrians.  She said at least one man had been arrested by the police.  

British Transport Police has asked people to avoid the area as it deals with the situation.  

An unidentified cab driver speaking to LBC, a local London radio station, described seeing three men jump out of the van.

'They just had these long blades, about 12 inches long. They just went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people,' he said.

'A young girl got stabbed in the chest, she was laying there - it's so sad.'

