Mother of Archie Battersbee is 'devastated' after Supreme Court refuses to intervene

The Supreme Court has refused to give the parents of Archie Battersbee more time to take their legal case to the UN.

The mother of Archie Battersbee has said she is "devastated" by the Supreme Court's refusal to intervene in the case.

Earlier this week, the Court of Appeal backed previous rulings by the High Court supporting the will of doctors to end Archie's life support.

A stay of execution on withdrawing his life support has expired but lawyers for the family are seeking assurances from the hospital Trust that it will not be removed while the family make an application to the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (UNRPD).

The UK is a signatory to the Convention, which gives individuals a right to complain about any violations to the UN Committee.

The family, who are being supported by the Christian Legal Centre, believe Archie should be given more time to recover.

Responding to the news, Archie's mother, Hollie Dance, said: "Words cannot describe how devastated we are. The pressure put on us from the beginning to rush through the process of ending Archie's life has been disgraceful.

"All we have ever asked for is for more time. The urgency from the hospital and the courts is unexplained when other parties have been happy for us to have more time.

"I don't believe there is anything 'dignified' about planning Archie's death. For me, this would be the most traumatic outcome.

"Parents need support not pressure. It is exhausting what we have been through. We should not have to endlessly battle the hospital in the courts for what we believe is right for Archie.

"Top judges have told us, however, that this is the law, if this so, the law must change.

"We will continue fighting for Archie and will not give up."