Most churchgoers plan to attend in-person services - poll

Jennifer Lee

(Photo: Pexels/Brett Sayles)

As restrictions ease across the US, most American churchgoers are ready to get back to the pews, new research has found.

The study was conducted by the Associated Press and researchers at the University of Chicago, and was based on interviews with 1,125 adult Americans in June. 

It comes at a time when many states across the US are easing restrictions, and shows a keenness among American churchgoers to return to in-person services.

Asked what they plan to do in the next few weeks as things open up, socializing was clearly a top priority for many respondents, with visiting friends and family number one on the list (83%). 

This was followed by recreational shopping for non-essential items (81%), and going to a bar or restaurant (63%). 

For Americans overall, attending a religious service was further down the list, with only 34% saying they planned to do this. 

But this figure rose to nearly three quarters (73%) among those who said they used to attend church at least once a month before the pandemic. 

Lifeway Research's Executive Director Scott McConnell told the AP was nonetheless concerned about the sizeable minority choosing to stay away.

"That's a lot of momentum to lose and a lot of people stepping out of the habit [of regular worship]," he said. 

Most Read

  1. joel-edwards

    Former Evangelical Alliance General Director, Joel Edwards, passes away

  2. india

    India's Christians are facing an 'existential threat' - Open Doors

  3. andrew-sathiyavan

    Street preacher to pursue legal action after Easter Sunday arrest

  4. edinburgh

    Is Islamophobia rampant in Scotland?

  5. london

    Government will 'continue to be led by the science' on church singing ban

  6. china

    Chinese Communism at 100: alive and well, but could Christianity be its ultimate undoing?

  7. wordsworth

    The benefits of radical amazement

More News

  1. church-of-england-synod

    A 'gender neutral marriage canon' for the Church of England?

  2. bible

    How can Christian men and women work together effectively for the Kingdom of God?

  3. george-muller

    The uniqueness of George Müller

  4. abortion

    Most Scots want DIY abortion to end - consultation

  5. brave

    How a storybook is helping children trapped in exploitation

  6. donald-trump

    What might be in Trump's 'book of all books'?