Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton step in to help save church organ

Veteran rockers Mick Jagger and Eric Clapton have stepped in to help a local church's £650,000 organ appeal.

Chelsea Old Church in London had been trying for the last four years to raise enough funds to purchase a brand new organ after they were advised that their current 70-year-old one was beyond repair.

The church told the Scottish Daily Mail: "The old organ reached the end of its working life. Built as part of the post-war reconstruction, it used second-hand materials and now obsolete technology.

"The church was advised that a new organ represented a much better long term investment than renewing the current one."

The newspaper reports that Jagger and Clapton live nearby and along with other locals, made generous donations towards the appeal.

The new hand crafted organ was manufactured by Devon-based organ makers William Drake Ltd and has already been installed at the church.

A celebratory service was held on 13 October and a series of concerts have been planned to mark the occasion.

Parishioner and fundraising committee member Rob McGibbon told the Scottish Daily Mail that it was a "wonderful bonus" to have received donations from Jagger and Clapton.

He now hopes that the two celebrated rock stars will consider playing a gig together accompanied by the organ.

He said: "It has been a huge effort by the local community to raise the money, but to get the support of Mick and Eric was a wonderful bonus.

"We reached out to them and they both responded immediately and generously. They clearly have a deep affection for the church.

"The next step is to get them to do a gig together at the church accompanied by the organ."