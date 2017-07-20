Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus with secondary screen on back panel to be launched this month
Meizu's new innovation-driven flagship phones will be launched on July 26. Leaks and rumors on the specifications of the new phones indicate that they will have one very peculiar design: a secondary screen located on the back panel of the phones.
The Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus were leaked last week via a 360-degree rendering from On Leaks. Another image posted by Phone Arena showed actual units of the phones side by side. The Pro 7 will arrive with a 5.2-inch screen while the Pro 7 Plus is speculated to have a 5.5-inch screen or larger.
#Meizu Pro7 and Pro7 Plus renders 360° video dimensions (based upon factory CAD) on behalf of @compareraja... https://t.co/e2ARVEGQN4 pic.twitter.com/do9syoOcuc— Steve H. (@OnLeaks) July 7, 2017
There are a lot of speculations surrounding the functionality of the small rear display. Initial conjecture is that it will serve as a viewfinder for the rear cameras, assisting users in taking selfies. It may also serve as a standby display showing the date and time. The leaked photo also shows a Pac-Man-like game displayed on the screen in color.
There is also belief that the Plus variant will be powered by Samsung's efficient Exynos 8895 processor instead of the MediaTek Helio X30 that will power the smaller Pro 7.
Both phones will run Android operating system and will be fitted with dual 12-megapixel cameras with dual LED flash, as well as a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and bottom-mounted headphone jack and speaker.
The starting price for the Meizu Pro 7 is pegged at $412 while the Pro 7 Plus is expected to be sold at a range of $485 to $559.
The Chinese company is taking a major risk in betting on an unproven design for its upcoming flagship phones. If the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus succeeds in implementing innovative and useful features for their rear screens, Meizu could revolutionize the future of smartphone design.
Meizu has not released any official details about the new smartphones but has revealed on their website that the product launch will be held at the Zhuhai Grand Theater on July 26.
-
Diagnosed with cancer, this Christian got through it by praying and painting Jesus' last day on earth
From witnessing and experiencing the energy of the power of prayer and being part of painting'Golgotha', his version of the Stations of the Cross, Derek Culley came through two heart attacks and cancer with an inner calm and serenity that he has to this day when engaged in art and art making
-
How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
You may not feel special or important, but as a Christian it is very possible that God may already have a plan that requires your assistance. It might be something big, or it might be something small; but whatever it is, if it is God's plan, it will be important, because you are important to God.
- Canon: How a Bible card game is helping students learn how Scripture began
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Diagnosed with cancer, this Christian got through it by praying and painting Jesus' last day on earth
- The face of Christ? Turin Shroud does contain the blood of a torture victim, research suggests
- Would-be bride turns canceled $30,000 wedding reception into banquet for the homeless
- How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
- Alt-right popularity drives black Southern Baptist pastor to leave denomination: 'I've had enough'
- 3 conversations Christians can no longer ignore
- Prince William and Kate meet Salvation Army anti-trafficking worker in Poland
- How this passionate Christian from Samaritan's Purse is helping to save lives in war-torn northern Iraq
- You aren't coming through here: Nuns build chapel to block fracking gas pipeline
- ISIS receipt surfaces in Mosul for sale of 20-year-old woman to jihadi for $1,500
- 16-year-old Christian boy is the latest victim of Pakistan's blasphemy law
- More than 9 in 10 British kids don't go to church: Here's how Scripture Union is helping change that