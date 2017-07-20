Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus with secondary screen on back panel to be launched this month

Meizu's new innovation-driven flagship phones will be launched on July 26. Leaks and rumors on the specifications of the new phones indicate that they will have one very peculiar design: a secondary screen located on the back panel of the phones.

The Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus were leaked last week via a 360-degree rendering from On Leaks. Another image posted by Phone Arena showed actual units of the phones side by side. The Pro 7 will arrive with a 5.2-inch screen while the Pro 7 Plus is speculated to have a 5.5-inch screen or larger.

There are a lot of speculations surrounding the functionality of the small rear display. Initial conjecture is that it will serve as a viewfinder for the rear cameras, assisting users in taking selfies. It may also serve as a standby display showing the date and time. The leaked photo also shows a Pac-Man-like game displayed on the screen in color.

There is also belief that the Plus variant will be powered by Samsung's efficient Exynos 8895 processor instead of the MediaTek Helio X30 that will power the smaller Pro 7.

Both phones will run Android operating system and will be fitted with dual 12-megapixel cameras with dual LED flash, as well as a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and bottom-mounted headphone jack and speaker.

The starting price for the Meizu Pro 7 is pegged at $412 while the Pro 7 Plus is expected to be sold at a range of $485 to $559.

The Chinese company is taking a major risk in betting on an unproven design for its upcoming flagship phones. If the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus succeeds in implementing innovative and useful features for their rear screens, Meizu could revolutionize the future of smartphone design.

Meizu has not released any official details about the new smartphones but has revealed on their website that the product launch will be held at the Zhuhai Grand Theater on July 26.