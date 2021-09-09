Max Lucado asks for prayer after suffering aneurysm

Pastor and writer Max Lucado has said he is trusting in God after suffering an aneurysm.

In an update on his website, the 66-year-old said that he feels "fine" but is concerned the aneurysm is "serious" and "quite sizeable".

While surgery could be a possibility in the future, he said that for now, he can only wait to see how it develops.

He added that his ministry work will continue but he is asking people for prayer so that the aneurysm does not get any bigger.

"I want to take a moment to share with you some personal medical news," he said.

"Recently I was diagnosed with an ascending aortic aneurysm. Because this is a serious condition, I wanted you to hear from me personally.

"Though surgery is a possibility, none is planned at the moment. The current strategy is to wait, watch, and pray that the aneurysm doesn't increase any further in size.

"I am maintaining my normal routines and commitments; my ministry is undisturbed by this news."

Lucado, 66, is senior pastor of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Texas, and author of Christian titles like "Anxious for Nothing" and "You Are Never Alone".

He added that he is "in the hands of a good God" and an "outstanding" medical team.

"For now, please know that I am fully trusting our heavenly Father. I am grateful for your prayers for me and for my family," he said.