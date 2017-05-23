Manchester attack: Religious leaders unite to #PrayForManchester

x

Several children are among the 22 dead after a suicide attack hit a teen pop concert in Manchester on Monday night.

Another 59 have been injured with police saying they were treating the incident as terrorist related until they knew further details.

Church leaders are calling for prayers as the UK reels from the deadliest attack in more than a decade.

The Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems and the Green party are suspending their election campaign in the wake of the explosion.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, tweeted he is praying for those who lost loved ones and insisting 'dark evil cannot overcome' Manchester.

Heroic Manchester, dark evil cannot overcome it. We pray for those in sorrow on the hard journey of loss & pain, & for those who protect us — Justin Welby ن (@JustinWelby) 23 May 2017

The Bishop of Manchester, David Walker, also said the city will not be defeated as he called prayers.

Please hold the people of #Manchester in your prayers. We've faced terror attacks before and this latest won't defeat us. — David Walker (@BishManchester) 23 May 2017

Later David Walker rebuked some on social media who, within hours of the explosion, were using it to call for Muslims to be kicked out of the UK. His remarks may also have been directed to some on social media linking the attack to the Conservative party's poor day in the election campaign, with some saying the incident was 'convenient' for the Prime Minister.

To the trolls who are up and about early trying to feast on last night's tragedy. Your words condemn you themselves. — David Walker (@BishManchester) 23 May 2017

Sad, sad news from Manchester. Praying for all the victims and families involved. — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) 23 May 2017

Katy Perry also added her condolences and prayers:

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 22 May 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) 22 May 2017

The Church of England issued a prayer for Manchester as it called for peace.

In a blog post on Tuesday morning he wrote: 'The cowardice of the perpetrator is striking. Isn't it brave and principled to target unwitting children and young people?' He added: 'My prayer is that those whose lives have been torn apart by this atrocity will be drawn by a profound hope and not devastated by fear. 'May the crucified and risen One shine light into this darkness and bring some peace.' Nicky Gumbel, vicar of Holy Trinity Brompton, an evangelical megachurch in London, tweeted:

Horrified, shocked and deeply saddened by the depth of evil.

'Do not be overcome by evil;

but overcome evil with good.'

#PrayForManchester — Nicky Gumbel (@nickygumbel) 23 May 2017

The ruling general assembly of the Church of Scotland, which meets this week in Edinburgh, will hold a minute's silence and offered its condolences and prayers for the victims.

'There is no cause, political or religious, that justifies actions of senseless brutality, anywhere or at any time,' said moderator Rt Rev Dr Derek Browning.

'The young people and their families and friends, the emergency and security services, and the people of that great city of Manchester - We pray for them and send our sincerest wishes of peace to come in this heart-rending situation.'

The Muslim Council of Britain has added their thoughts and prayers following the events, condemning the attack strongly.

Secretary general Harun Khan said: 'This is horrific, this is criminal. May the perpetrators face the full weight of justice both in this life and the next.

'I pay tribute to the police and emergency services who have worked valiantly to save lives last night. They were helped by civilians who rushed in to offer their support. I urge all those in the region and around the country to pool together to support those affected.'

Christians on the Left, a Labour-affiliated political group, tweeted:

'Even though I walk

through the darkest valley,

I will fear no evil,

for you are with me.'

For #Manchester, we pray. — ChristiansontheLeft (@ChrLeft) May 23, 2017

