MacBook Air 2017 release date, specs rumors: Will Apple discontinue the MacBook Air?
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple remains tight-lipped about its plans for the MacBook Air laptop series. With last year's rather disappointing unit, the tech industry cannot help but speculate about the line's fate. Is Apple going to discontinue MacBook Air?
The latest MacBook Air unit was launched last year in April. Adding only 8 GB on RAM to the 13-inch model, patrons of the line could not help but believe that Apple has not given much thought to upgrading the device.
Rumor has it that Apple is gearing up for a discontinuation, starting with ceasing production for the 11-inch variant, followed by cutting down prices for the cheapest unit in the series. Just last month, Best Buy started offering the unit for $800.
Other rumors suggest that the Air will be replaced by the Pro, which just about offers the same kind of features as the former. The MacBook Air, which is best known for its lightweight and Svelte feature, has been overshadowed by the new MacBook Pro. More recent rumors, however, suggest that Apple is planning to launch an entry-level iMac, and, in turn, it will cease production for the MacBook Air series. While some are convinced that the tech giant will discontinue the series, others are hopeful for the line to make a comeback.
If Apple will not put an end to the MacBook Air, consumers should expect to see the company unveil a new installment in early 2017. If the company will follow its tradition, the new device could be unveiled sometime between March and May.
On a different note, Apple briefly shut down its online stores to introduce new products — new iPads and iPhones. Unfortunately, none of the products are for the MacBook Air series.
Apple has yet to comment on the latest claims; thus, tech enthusiasts should treat the reports as speculation until proven otherwise.
More updates should arrive soon.
