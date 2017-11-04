Lysa TerKeurst is 'clinging to God' amidst breast cancer battle

Lysa TerKeurst revealed that she has breast cancer and she would be getting surgery on Nov. 10. (PHOTO: Screenshot/Facebook Live Video)

Bestselling Christian author Lysa TerKeurst is "clinging to God" after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and she is finding strength from His word and the support given by family, friends, and well-wishers.

TerKeurst made her announcement on Facebook on Monday, saying that she had "some important personal updates." The author then revealed that she went to the doctor for a routine mammogram, but the results came back unclear.

After she got a second mammogram and a biopsy, doctors said she has breast cancer after finding a tumor. "They caught it very very early. I am going to have surgery on November 10," she said. "I really treasure your prayers. I'm going to have a double radical mastectomy and reconstruction."

Anybody given that piece of news would most likely be racked with worry and despair, but TerKeurst said she has found "joy and peace" through God. "Just in terms of my emotional perspective and my spiritual perspective God has been so good," she said.

Fellow Christians and fans showered TerKeurst with encouraging words after her announcement. "God gives his greatest battles to his strongest soldiers!!! You are such an inspiration to so many who I just know will be lifting you and the medical team up in prayers!" a woman wrote. Another added: "Covering you in prayer for healing. The enemy has certainly been attacking you. But God is bigger and stronger than anything you face, and I am thankful that you know it and have found your way to His peace."

Responding to all the "amazingly kind comments" she received, TerKeurst wrote on her blog that she is "so grateful" for the positive people God has surrounded her with.

"I so appreciate your prayers for me, my family, and my doctors over these next couple of weeks," she continued. "Through each moment, I'm standing on the absolute assurance that God is good, God is good to me, and God is good at being God. Amen!" she said.