London Mosque joins 13 churches and a synagogue to shelter rough-sleepers this winter

West London Mission's (WLM) Night Shelter opens this week and, for the first time ever, will include a mosque as one of its venues. This makes it the first out of the 90 plus winter night shelter schemes in the country to bring together churches, a synagogue and a mosque to provide accommodation for people experiencing homelessness.

The WLM Night Shelter began in 2011 with four churches involved, and now includes thirteen churches, belonging to different denominations, the West London Synagogue and the Al-Manaar Mosque. More than 160 volunteers belonging to these institutions are involved in the shelter.

WLM chief executive, Jon Kuhrt, said: 'The Night Shelter is a great example of faith in action. For the last seven years, it has helped hundreds of homeless people come off the streets and into safety and warmth. It has not received one penny of government funding – the entire scheme has been faith driven. It has brought many churches together and now those from other faith traditions too. It is an important example of unity in these divisive times.'

Abdurahman Sayed, chief executive of Al-Manaar commented: 'One of our humanitarian and religious duties is to support the needy. Since we have a need locally, it's our mission to provide every support we can afford. We feel happy to assist people who are destitute or homeless or in need of assistance.'

Last year, 54 rough sleepers were given accommodation by the WLM Night shelter. 25 were helped into longer term accommodation, and 10 received help to find work.

One guest described how he ended up at WLM after losing his job. 'I was able to have a shower, food, bus and train tickets to interviews and advice. WLM helped me get an interview as a chef at a local hotel. I was successful and have been there ever since working full me. I was lucky to get a place in the WLM Night Shelter. After a few months I saved up enough money and am now renting my own place. Everyone at WLM was there to help me.'

Although the WLM Night Shelter is in its eighth year, the Mission itself celebrates its 130th anniversary this October since it was founded in 1887 to combat homelessness and poverty.

