Leeds church delegation builds bridges with German Christians against Brexit backdrop

(Photo: Diocese of Leeds) The link between the Diocese of Leeds and Hanover was established by the Bishop of Leeds Nick Baines and Bishop of Hanover Ralf Meister

Renewed efforts to build links between Anglicans in Leeds and the German city of Hanover are a sign of hope against the uncertainty of Brexit, the Bishop of Ripon Dr Helen-Ann Hartley has said.

While the UK may be leaving the European Union next month, Leeds Diocese is looking to build upon the long-standing friendship established between the two cities by the Bishop of Leeds Nick Baines and the Bishop of Hanover Ralf Meister, who is an honorary canon of Ripon Cathedral.

A delegation from Leeds Diocese has just returned from a visit to Hanover to find ways to strengthen ties post-Brexit.

Bishop Hartley was joined on the four-day bridge-building visit by the Rev Dr Hayley Matthews, Diocesan Director of Lay Training, and the Rev Derek Jones, curate in Little Horton, Bradford.

They were able to get better acquainted with the context of the Church there and discuss possible areas of collaboration with lay and clergy representatives.

They also spent time at local churches, including one that was hosting a Messy Church service for families and another with a high proportion of Iranian Christians in the congregation.

'The welcome and hospitality were overwhelming; there was much laughter and joy, and deep listening as we recognised what we had in common, and where there were opportunities to learn,' said Bishop Hartley.

'In these uncertain times of Brexit, this link represents a vital statement of hope in our partnership which we pray will bear much fruit.'

Rev Jones added, 'It's a really exciting opportunity to see how we are growing together and learning from each other's differences, because we are close to one another and can see each other's contexts through different lenses.'