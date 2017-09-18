US
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

Kathie Lee Gifford Says Her Devout Christian Mom Saw Jesus Before She Died

Czarina Ong

(Facebook/Kathie Lee Gifford)

It was a heartbreaking moment for Kathie Lee Gifford to lose her mother, Joan Epstein, 87, on Tuesday, but the Christian comedian takes comfort in the fact that her mother is now with Jesus Christ in Heaven.

Gifford, 64, appeared on the Today show on Wednesday and shared how her mother passed away. "My mom, if you didn't know... she passed away in her sleep in her beautiful bed yesterday morning," she said. "Just like [Gifford's husband] Frank, I believe she saw Jesus and Jesus took her breath away. And it gives me great comfort."

Gifford said her late husband was not afraid of death, and was even "really curious" about what Heaven will be like. Her mother is just the same. "My mom had no fear. She had the strongest faith of anybody I've ever known and I'm grateful for her every day of my life, even when she was driving me crazy, because she was such a lady," she said.

Epstein's death came two years after Frank passed away in August 2015. Gifford's father, Aaron Epstein, died in 2002. She announced Epstein's death by tweeting: "My precious mother, JOANNIE went home to JESUS & my DADDY this morning. We praise God for His promise of eternal life & we thank God for her."

Gifford's own experience with her mother's death encouraged her to offer words of comfort to those who are dealing with their own personal heartbreaks and difficulties.

"I know a lot of people are hurting in the world today, a lot of people are going through so much, there's a lot of fear in the world today. I just suggest that you take hold of God's hand because He's real good at carrying things for you," Gifford said. "Perfect love casts out all fear and He loves us perfectly. And nobody knew that more than my mom."

More News in US
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY