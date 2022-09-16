Katherine Jenkins features in new hymn paying tribute to the Queen

Churches are being invited to sing a newly penned hymn this Sunday celebrating the life of the late Queen.

"Tears and Celebration" is written by Andy Flannagan, with Sam Hargreaves, and is sung by world-renowned classical singer Katherine Jenkins.

The lyrics are a tribute to the Queen's discipleship and character, describing her as someone who was "humble, kind and fair, swift to pray and slow to anger, choosing faith and not despair".

They express thanks for the Queen's example and faith: "As he takes her to his promise of an audience with the King, we remember all she gave us, wreaths of gratitude we bring."

And they pray that God's people would follow that example: "May we know that same anointing, move in royal authority, then speak liberty and healing to a world in need of peace."

The hymn has been written to the tune of "Here is Love Vast as the Ocean" and had its first national broadcast during BBC's Songs of Praise last Sunday.

It is a collaboration between the London Institute of Christianity (LICC) and Bible Society, who described it as a "poignant hymn of remembrance, assurance, and thanksgiving".

"For any of us, the death of a loved one often ushers in a time of questioning and instability," said Flannagan.

"I felt this would be the same for our nation following the Queen's passing, so wanted to write something to help folks process and pray.

"As I sat at my piano, the beautiful old tune of the Welsh revival merged with new words for this moment that just seemed to flood out – words that invite us to participate, not just commentate. I hope they're useful."

Bible Society was one of the many Christian charities that the Queen was patron of.

Earlier in the year, to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Bible Society partnered with the LICC and Hope Together on a book called The Servant Queen about her faith and discipleship.

The Queen was a committed Christian and wrote the foreward to the book.

"I have been – and remain – very grateful to you for your prayers and to God for his steadfast love. I have indeed seen his faithfulness," she said.

"Tears and Celebration" is available on all streaming services and YouTube. Music and lyrics for 'Tears and Celebration' can be found at www.licc.org.uk/tearsandcelebration or biblesociety.org.uk/tearsandcelebration