Kanye West launches Christian academy for kids

Kanye West is expanding his Christian projects with the launch of a new faith-based academy for kids.

The Yeezy Christian Academy's first cohort appears to include his own 7-year-old daughter North and 4-year-old son Saint, who both appeared in the promo video shared on the "Jesus is King" rapper's social media.

They were seen with two of his sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian's kids, Mason, 10, and Penelope, 8, and a group of other children all dressed in blue shirts with "YCA" on the front.

Kardashian is the older sister of West's wife, Kim, and is frequently seen attending church.

In the video, all the kids enthusiastically shouted "Jesus loves everyone".

Back in September, when West announced his new school, he said it would be founded on "faith, music, communication, collaboration, and creativity."

"Everything in the school exudes Christianity, all faculty share the faith," he said.

Students at the academy will learn how to "create and sing," and they will also learn "how to communicate in the 21st century."

The motto for the academy is "Dear Future, I still believe in you."

In the video, the kids shared the vision for their school and for the future of their world: "We still believe in you. We believe in our families. In our future, we will heal. Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love."

They then said, "Let's lead with love! Our future is waiting on us!"