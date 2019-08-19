Kanye West takes his Sunday Service to a real church

Staff writer
Kanye West playing music with the California Worship Center(Photo: Instagram)

The congregation of the California Worship Center were on their feet over the weekend when Kanye West brought along his very own Sunday Service.

West has been experimenting with the new Christian project over the last few months, a venture that has until now been highly exclusive. 

It initially started out with only music, no sermon or prayer, but has evolved into an ever more Christian gathering with megachurch pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr - who married West and his wife Kim Kardashian back in 2014 - turning up at a recent Sunday Service to preach a sermon. 

This time round, West has taken Sunday Service from its usual meeting place in Calabasas to a middle school in Los Angeles' North Hollywood neighbourhood where the California Worship Center meets. 

Footage shared to Instagram showed that it was a full house in the auditorium, with the congregation all on their feet praising as West played music from the stage at the front.

Unlike his live rap concerts where he commands the crowds, he cut a lowkey figure in a white shirt and shades, playing a keyboard while a choir belted out praise songs including Fred Hammond's This Is The Day and Tye Tribbett's Lift Him Up.

According to the Daily Mail, West and his band arrived at around 11am and played for nearly three hours.  

West's Sunday Service is normally an intimate gathering of close friends and family and the Kardashians have often been in attendance.  In the past, Kim has described the Sunday Service as a "Christian spiritual experience". 

Her sister Kourtney, a regular at Hillsong Church, told Jimmy Kimmel that the meeting was "Christian" and that one of the songs they often sing is Kanye's "Jesus Walks", from his 2004 album The College Dropout.

In recent footage, Wilkerson drew applause from the crowd when he preached about trusting Jesus. 

That footage was shared by Justin Bieber to his 117 million Instagram followers with an invitation to trust in Jesus. 

