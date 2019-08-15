Justin Bieber asks his 117m Instagram followers what would happen if they trusted in Jesus

Justin Bieber loves to share his life on Instagram but he also loves to use the popular photo-sharing platform to tell his 117 million followers about Jesus.

His two most recent posts are snippets of Vous Church pastor Rich Wilkerson preaching at a recent Kanye West Sunday Service.

"Whether you believe it or not, and whether you believe in God or not, He still believes in you," says Wilkerson in the clip, drawing applause from the crowd at the Sunday Service.

Both posts are captioned by Bieber with an invitation to his Instagram followers to put their trust in Jesus.

"WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF YOU PUT YOUR TRUST IN JESUS," he wrote in capital letters.

In the second post, he told them: "Put your trust in jesus."

The posts were received positively by his Christian followers, with many writing to thank him for sharing his faith.

At one point in his life, Bieber was struggling with the pressure of fame and attracting increasingly negative headlines over his bad behaviour. But that all changed after he recommitted himself to his Christian faith and wiped the slate clean by being baptized in a bathtub.

Hillsong New York pastor Carl Lentz and City Church, Seattle, pastor Judah Smith are among his closest friends and mentors.

He has often used his Instagram page to share his Christian beliefs and inspirational messages with his followers.

Earlier in the year, he asked his fans to pray for him as he took time out to deal with some "deep rooted issues".

"Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird," he said back in March.

"I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on..[sic]."

After marrying his wife Hailey Baldwin, also a churchgoer, he said the pair were inspired by their faith to stay celibate until marriage.

Explaining his decision in an interview with Vogue, he said he had wanted to "redidicate" himself to God.

"He doesn't ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff," he said.

"He's like, I'm trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don't feel good enough.

"Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior."

