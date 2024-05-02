Pastor's daughter to proceed with legal action against Hillsong

Staff writer

Anna Crenshaw(Photo: YouTube/Newsnation)

A former student of Hillsong College is to proceed with legal action against Hillsong Church following the collapse of talks to reach a settlement. 

Anna Crenshaw, daughter of Ed Crenshaw, senior pastor of Victory Church in Pennsylvania, claimed she was indecently assaulted by Hillsong employee Brian Mays at a social gathering in 2016, when she was 18 years old. 

Mr Mays later pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault in January 2020 and was handed a two-year conditional release order with no conviction recorded. He was suspended by Hillsong for a year. 

Ms Crenshaw was suing Hillsong for its handling of her formal complaint against Mays, made in 2018. She alleges that Hillsong breached its duty of care.

The case had been due to go to trial this week in Sydney but was adjourned on Monday after it appeared that Hillsong and Ms Crenshaw had reached a settlement.

The Daily Mail reports that talks have collapsed and Ms Crenshaw will proceed with plans to sue the church. 

Her lawyer was quoted as saying that a settlement "has not been forthcoming due to a disagreement between the parties". 

Court will be reconvened on 13 May to set a date for the hearing. Ms Crenshaw is claiming damages, aggravated damages and exemplary damages.

