Kanye West finally releases gospel album 'Jesus is King'

Kanye West has finally released his long-awaited gospel album, Jesus is King with a companion 35-minute documentary by the same name rolling out to IMAX cinemas.

West, who has spent much of 2019 focusing on Christian projects, thanked his fans for being "loyal and patient" on Twitter.

The album had been expected much sooner after his wife Kim Kardashian teased an apparent track list to her Instagram with the date September 27.

When that date came and went, the album's release was anticipated again at the end of October but instead, there was only a listening party for close friends and industry insiders.

West said the delays were because he and his team were "specifically fixing mixes" on three tracks, "Everything We Need", "Follow God" and "Water".

"We not going to sleep until this album is out!" he wrote.

Jesus is King is West's ninth studio album. The tracks have Christian themes and one, "Closed on Sunday", is a homage to Chick-fil-A, a Christian-owned fast food chain that does not open on Sundays in order to give staff time to rest and spend with their families.

In that particular track, West praises the chain for its stand:

Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A

Hold the selfies, put the 'Gram away

Get your family, y'all hold hands and pray

When you got daughters, always keep 'em safe

Watch out for vipers, don't let them indoctrinate

Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A

The release of his gospel album follows the launch of his Sunday Services earlier this year, initially a music project focused on worship and praise that has gradually evolved to include preaching and sermons.

West himself has sometimes preached to the congregation.

At a free open air service in Salt Lake City earlier this month, West told the thousands who gathered to flee the devil.

"Tell the devil your time is up!" he said.