Kim Kardashian teases new Christian album from Kanye West
Kim Kardashian teased a new Christian music album from her husband Kanye West on Instagram on Friday.
In a photo uploaded to Instagram that has already been liked over half a million times, a Bible opened in the Psalms can be seen next to what appears to be a tracklist for West's new album on a notebook.
The list is headed 'Jesus is King' and then appears to list 12 songs with names like "Selah", "God Is", "Baptized" and "Sweet Jesus".
At the bottom of the page is written the date "September 27th".
Also seen in the picture is a notepad of what appears to be ideas for lyrics, with "He will defend" scrawled above the words "kingdom", "lion" and "fire".
Kim captioned the picture with the same date and prayer hands, causing much excitement among Kanye fans that the rapper is about to drop a Christian album.
It would fit in with his latest project, Sunday Service, started this year initially as an exclusive Christian-themed gathering of close friends and family focused on music.
Sunday Service has steadily evolved over the course of the year into an increasingly church-like service, with Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr, who married Kim and Kanye in 2014, recently being invited to preach a sermon.
For a recent Sunday Service, Kanye moved out from the exclusive Calabasas set to a school auditorium in North Hollywood where the California Worship Center meets.
Kanye was pictured playing a keyboard as he and a band accompanied the congregation and a choir in performing praise songs like Fred Hammond's "This Is The Day" and Tye Tribbett's "Lift Him Up".
The unpredictable rapper has dabbled in Christian themes in his music before, releasing the track "Jesus Walks" back in 2004.
Christian spins on his own secular wrap songs are reportedly a feature of the Sunday Services.
Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, a regular at Hillsong Church, told Jimmy Kimmel that "Jesus Walks" is one of the songs they often sing at Sunday Service.
