Justin Bieber hangs out at Christian conference in Los Angeles with pastor friends Chad Veach and Judah Smith

Justin Bieber was back at church at the weekend days after telling his fans he needed to cut short his Purpose Tour to work on himself.

He disappointment his legions of fans when he issued a lengthy statement talking about his desire to respond to his calling and have a 'sustainable' career. But it looks like he's wasting no time in putting flesh to these words as he showed up at the Zoe Church conference in LA on Sunday for a bit of Bible teaching.

The 'What Do You Mean?' singer has been very committed to his Christian faith after several years of getting into trouble with the law and making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

He is particularly fond of Hillsong Church and regularly shows up at their services. Their pastor Carl Lentz is one of his close friends and mentors.