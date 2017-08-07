Justin Bieber hangs out at Christian conference in Los Angeles with pastor friends Chad Veach and Judah Smith
Justin Bieber was back at church at the weekend days after telling his fans he needed to cut short his Purpose Tour to work on himself.
He disappointment his legions of fans when he issued a lengthy statement talking about his desire to respond to his calling and have a 'sustainable' career. But it looks like he's wasting no time in putting flesh to these words as he showed up at the Zoe Church conference in LA on Sunday for a bit of Bible teaching.
The 'What Do You Mean?' singer has been very committed to his Christian faith after several years of getting into trouble with the law and making headlines for all the wrong reasons.
He is particularly fond of Hillsong Church and regularly shows up at their services. Their pastor Carl Lentz is one of his close friends and mentors.
But he has a close circle of other Christian pastors who are mentoring and supporting him in his faith, including Judah Smith who was a guest speaker at the conference.
The conference was hosted by Chad Veach, pastor of Zoe Church, and the guest speakers also included Rich Wilkerson Jr. who married Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
Bieber is really open about his Christian faith, regularly sharing words of inspiration and photos of himself with his pastor friends on his Instagram page. The link in his Instagram bio doesn't direct his 90.5 million followers to his own website but to a Bible verse website, www.verseoftheday.com.
He was at the center of controversy this past week when he unexpectedly cancelled the remaining dates of his Purpose Tour. But in a heartfelt statement he pleaded with fans for understanding and explained that he needed to take the time off to make sure he is 'sustainable' at what he's doing.
'I've learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling...I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be,' he said.
