Justin Bieber 'had no idea' about Selena Gomez kidney transplant

Following Selena Gomez's revelation about her secret kidney transplant, which took place after her best friend donated one of her kidneys to her, a source talked about her and her former boyfriend Justin Bieber's relationship. The claim asserted that the two simply "don't talk anymore," and that the Canadian crooner "had no idea" about her health crisis.

Gomez revealed she underwent a surgery in an Instagram post that showed her in the hospital beside her pal, Francia Raisa — the one who donated the organ. In the post shared Thursday night, the pop star said that fans had been wondering why she had been out of the spotlight over the summer.

The songstress wrote, "I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health." She also shared photos of a post-operative scar on her lower abdomen. She went on to thank her longtime friend Raisa, "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

After sharing the success of the surgery to her Instagram followers, rumors regarding Bieber and Gomez came out. Sources of TMZ revealed that the handsome crooner did not reach out to his former girlfriend to comfort her because he had "no idea" about it. The insiders said that the singer-actress did not share the news with her ex because they do not talk anymore.

Even though the two are members of the same church, Hillsong, they never had conversations with each other. The outlet claimed that the church actively tried to keep Gomez and Bieber apart. Some fans questioned why Bieber did not reach out to Gomez while she underwent such life-saving surgery. However, there is a good reason he kept quiet — he had no idea.

A source divulged, "They don't talk. Period." There's no real reason why he would have known about the surgery, given that he and the songstress have both moved on from their past. Another informant of the outlet said, "It was a childhood thing. They've both had other relationships. It's over."