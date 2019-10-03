Justin Bieber's pastor friends turn out for his second wedding with wife Hailey

Justin Bieber's close pastor friends were in Palmetto Beach, South Carolina, on Monday to watch him wed wife Hailey for the second time in an intimate church ceremony.

Officiating the ceremony was Hillsong NYC pastor Carl Lentz, who has been a close mentor to Bieber since his dramatic baptism in a bathtub five years ago.

Other pastors in attendance were Chad Veach of Zoe Church in LA, Rich Wilkerson Jr - who wed Kanye West and Kim Kardashian - Judah Smith, of City Church, Seattle, and Hillsong worship leader Joel Houston.

A host of A-list stars were at the wedding, including Ed Sheeran, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

While Justin and Hailey married in September last year, the ceremony was held in secret in a New York courthouse.

Hailey's dad, the actor and evangelist Stephen Baldwin, explained in a video update published by TMZ a few weeks ago that for this ceremony, they wanted God to be at the centre.

"Weddings and marriage are supposed to be a holy commitment one unto another," he said.

"As Christians and believers, they understand that if you don't have God's Spirit working in your marriage, it just makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness.

"So we're excited that they're going to do a very fun wedding. They're going to have a lot of their pastor friends and a lot of their Christian friends around them at this time, so we're excited."

At Monday's celebration, the couple exchanged vows at a chapel near the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel resort.

Bieber later posted a snap of himself with Hailey taken in a photobooth after the ceremony in which he wore a simple white shirt and black bow tie, while Hailey was dressed in a halter tie neck dress with her hair in a loose bun.

Rich Wilkerson Jr also posted a picture to Instagram of the pastors dressed up for the wedding in smart suits and bow ties.

Justin and Hailey, a model, are both churchgoers. In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, they said they had decided to abstain from sex until marriage out of a shared commitment to God.

At the time, Justin revealed that he had a "legitimate problem with sex" in the past.

Explaining why he believed abstaining was the right thing to do before God, he said: "He doesn't ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff.

"He's like, I'm trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don't feel good enough.

'Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior."