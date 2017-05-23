'Justice is all we want': Fight for American pastor jailed in Turkey continues

x

Last week President Trump used a meeting with president Erdogan (L) to urge the release of a jailed Christian pastor. Reuters

After a key meeting between President Trump and Turkish president Erdoğan last week, Turkey's Protestant community fears that a jailed Christian pastor may be used by Turkey as a bargaining chip.

American national Andrew Brunson has been detained in Turkey since October. He and his wife were arrested on immigration violation charges after running a small church in Izmir, Turkey. The charges have since escalated to accusations of terrorism, though no evidence has been produced for their claim.

Last week President Donald Trump used a White House meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to urge the Turkish leader to expedite Brunson's release.

Now though, Turkey's Protestant community fear Brunson may be used to pressure the US to extradite the Pennsylvania-based Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen, according to Al-Monitor.

'We are worried that Branson's release and return to the United States could be made a bargaining chip in return for Fethullah Gulen's extradition to Turkey,' said Soner Tufan, the spokesman of the Association of Protestant Churches in Turkey.

Fethullah Gulen is accused of orchestrating the attempted coup on the Turkish government last year. A crackdown on rebels following the coup included the arrest of Brunson. Evidence for the terrorist charges against Brunson – who served as a pastor in Turkey for 23 years – has not been forthcoming. There is allegedly a 'secret witness' who has testified that Brunson made trips to Gaziantep, on the Syrian border, to aid a terrorist group known as the Kurdistan Workers Party.

Pastor Andrew Brunson with his wife Norine. (Facebook/Andrew & Norine Brunson)

Tufan said that Brunson's trips to the border were for the purpose of serving Syrian refugees in need, and that many Turkish churches did similar.

Those who have visited Brunson in jail report that he is fine physically, but is worse psychologically, and longs for his release. He has been able to see his wife, family and legal support, while groups like Turkey's protestant association and the American Centre for Law and Justice advocate for his release.

'This is not a criminal case,' Tufan said. 'Judging by the consequences so far, one can easily say it is a political one.'

Tufan implored the Turkish government: 'Let the law proceed. Put forth the evidence, if you have any, and start the trial as soon as possible,' he said. 'Justice is all we want.'