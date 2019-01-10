Joyce Meyer said her views on prosperity and faith 'got out of balance'

Facebook/JoyceMeyerMinistries

Popular televangelist Joyce Meyer has admitted that her beliefs in prosperity and faith were at times "out of balance." When bad things happen to people, such as the death of a child, Meyer said she now understands that it's not because they didn't have enough faith.

"I'm glad for what I learned about prosperity, but it got out of balance. I'm glad for what I've learned about faith, but it got out of balance," she said. "Every time somebody had a problem in their life, [I thought] it's because they didn't have enough faith. If you got sick it's because you don't have enough faith. If your child died, it's because you don't have enough faith," she added in a clip posted on Instagram.

"Faith is something God gives you that you need to use and release in your life. It's a powerful force but it's not just an automatic, you put your trust in God, you put your faith in Him," Meyer's said.

Throughout her ministry of 33-years, Meyer has frequently been accused of being aligned with the "prosperity gospel" and "word of faith" movements. She has denied both claims.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native then said a false balance in the areas of faith an prosperity are not in line with scripture.

"Well, that's not right! There is nowhere in The Bible where we're promised we will never have any trouble. I don't care how much faith you have, you're never going to avoid having trouble in your life. Jesus said, 'in the world, you will have tribulation but cheer up, I have overcome the world,'" she added.

Over a decade ago, the U.S. Senate launched an investigation into Meyer's ministry and those of five other pastors. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley raised questions about the personal use of church-owned airplanes, luxury homes and credit cards by pastors and their families. As a result, she made changes in how Joyce Meyer Ministries governs their ministries and set compensation.

In 2003, the St. Louis-Post Dispatch also reported that Meyer's ministry owned a $10 million corporate jet, a $2 million home and $107,000 silver-gray Mercedes sedan, which her husband drove — all of which she reportedly attributed as "blessings from God" at the time.

Courtesy of The Christian Post