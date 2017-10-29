Joel Osteen admits his megachurch isn't doing enough to help persecuted Christians

Joel Osteen has acknowledged that religious persecution has gotten worse over the years. (PHOTO: Facebook/Joel Osteen)

There is no denying that religious persecution has worsened over the years, and a new report from Aid to the Church in Need even stated that 75 percent of all religious persecution in the world is directed against Christians.

The numbers are troubling for the faith community, and Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen may preach in comfortable Houston, Texas, but he is not blind to this reality. "It's gotten worse and worse and, you know, with all the fighting over in the Middle East and...other parts of the world, it just continues," he told FOX Business.

Osteen said that people of different beliefs have been targeted, especially by groups such as the Islamic State and Boko Haram and Christians have taken a heavy hit. It's nothing new, Osteen noted, as he said this kind of violence against Christians already started "way back when Jesus was here."

When the pastor was asked what he and other Christians could do about the problem, Osteen answered that prayer always works miracles. But he also acknowledged that they really need to step up their game.

"I don't know about the political side cause that's really not my world, but of course we pray, but I don't think the church is doing enough, including our church. We have organizations that we work with but I think there needs to be more done as it continues to, you know, as it continues to happen all over," he said.

Osteen added that "of course we would want something" from politicial figures such as President Donald Trump and Congress, since they would be able to use their powers to protect the evangelical community. But he admitted he was no expert when it came to political avenues to help the world's persecuted Christians.

"I don't know what's in the works now, but again, I try to stay in my field and that's not really the field that I run it," he said.