Islamist extremist converts to Christianity after witnessing 'supernatural' phenomena, seeing Jesus in his dream

Jesus seen as 'Man in white' has reportedly appeared in the dreams of many Muslims, leading to their conversion to Christianity. Pixabay

Jesus Christ has welcomed into His fold another former Islamist extremist who once persecuted Christians.

In a recent report, the Christian missionary group Bibles for Mideast described how former Muslim radical Ibn Yakoobi underwent transformation after witnessing some "supernatural" phenomena and seeing Jesus in his dream.

In his own narration, Yakoobi said he was part of a mob that attacked Christians and destroyed their church in a central African country. He said he also tried to kill a Christian pastor.

But when he and his men were about to attack the church and kill the pastor, an intense storm and other "supernatural" events occurred, preventing their attack.

The divine intervention stunned Yakoobi to such an extent that he started to have doubts on his Islamic faith, according to the missionary group that smuggles Bibles in the Middle East.

After that, Yakoobi started attending Christian prayer meetings to find out more about Christ.

An enlightened and emboldened Yakoobi then even stood up and challenged the imam at his mosque for vilifying the Christians. "Why then, imam, can't you do miracles as Prophet Moses did and destroy their black magic? If you can't, don't talk about it!" he reportedly told the imam.

For rebuking the imam and openly showing defiance, Yakoobi was brutally beaten by the imam's followers.

While nursing his wounds, he reportedly had a vision of Jesus, with Christ telling him about the great sacrifice He made to save all of humanity.

Yakoobi recalled what Jesus told him: "You are healed by my wounds. You are purified by my blood. You have salvation by my death. And you have eternal life by my resurrection. Now I give you a new heart and new life. Be faithful."

He wasted no time to convert to Christianity, even urging his friends and family to turn their backs on Islam and follow Jesus instead. Some of them did.

Atoning for his past misdeeds, Yakoobi also volunteered to rebuild the church he and his men had previously destroyed.

Yakoobi was just one of many other Muslims—some of them formerly devout Islamic believers who persecuted Christians—who have enthusiastically discarded their old faith to embrace Christ after seeing Him in their dreams.

Just late last month, as previously reported, a devout young Muslim woman from Turkey who harboured a deep hatred of Christians had a sudden change of heart and converted to Christianity, according to Christian Aid Mission.

Just like Yakoobi, the woman went to a church to see the pastor to "make fun" of him.

But she had a sudden change of heart after meeting Pastor Matta, the leader of a local ministry, and hearing him speak about the Gospel.

Later, Jesus also appeared in her dream, which ultimately led her to convert to Christianity.

Earlier last month, scores of Muslim refugees reportedly converted to Christianity, with some saying that Jesus appeared to them in their dreams, promising to help and save them.