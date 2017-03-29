Turkish Muslim woman who 'hated Christians' dreams of Jesus telling her to 'follow My way'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

More and more Muslims are seeing Jesus in their dreams, with each of their testimonies revealing their amazing conversion.

One of the latest Jesus dreamers is a devout young Muslim woman who, according to Christian Aid Mission (CAM), harboured a deep hatred of Christians.

The woman, who was not named for security reasons, lived in Turkey along with her conservative Muslim family.

One Sunday, she visited the church of Pastor Matta, the leader of a local ministry, and tearfully told him that she had intended to "make fun of you when I started watching your videos in the Internet."

But then a strange thing happened to her, prompting her to abandon her malicious plans..

"But the things I was hearing from you spoke to me of the love I was always looking for, and the words of faith and courage were doing away with my fears," she said.

The woman said hearing the Gospel transformed her heart, which eventually led to her conversion to Christianity.

However, she remained hesitant to join other Christians in worship services.

That was when Jesus appeared to her in a dream.

"In my dream, Jesus led me to the church, telling me, 'What are you still waiting for? Follow My way,'" she told Pastor Matta. "And I saw all of you in there waiting for me, smiling at me. Before I met you, I saw you in my dream. Thanks be to God."

Pastor Matta later found out that the young woman had been boldly sharing her newfound faith with her family and friends on her Facebook page.

"This young girl still wearing her headscarf, having hundreds of friends in Facebook, does not stop spreading the gospel to others," the stunned pastor said, adding that he later warned the girl to be careful in what she's doing.

Indeed, Christian converts in Turkey face more danger now. According to Open Doors USA, there are three notable trends in that country at present: the presence of radical Islam, the ethnic conflict, and the changing political scene.

The persecution watchdog says all of these trends will make life more difficult for Christians in Turkey. Because of this, Turkey's rank on the World Watch List rose sharply this year, from #45 last year to #37, according to the Christian persecution watchdog.