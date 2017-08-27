iPhone SE 2 release date, specs rumors: Upgraded standard edition iPhone to arrive early 2018?

Tech experts had doubts on the unveiling of the iPhone SE last year, saying that the standard edition handset is basically a miniature version of Apple's older flagship iterations like the iPhone 6. However, many customers were attracted to its relatively cheaper price compared to the latest iPhone model because its features and specs remain impressive. With this, it is speculated that the Cupertino-based tech giant will continue their winning streak with the iPhone SE by releasing its updated version, the iPhone SE 2.

The latest word from the rumor mill suggests that the iPhone SE 2 is indeed arriving, although it is not expected to appear soon. As reported by Trusted Reviews, the existence of iPhone SE 2 was questioned back in July when a known industry analyst, Pan Juitang, claimed that Apple would not release a follow-up device to the iPhone SE anytime soon. However, this does not mean that all hope is lost because a report from Tekz24, a tech leaker website, reveals that the initially rumored release of iPhone SE 2 this year will be moved to early 2018 instead.

The reports state that an Indian company called Wistron is the one in charge of the production of iPhone SE 2. Its manufacturing plant in Bangalore, India is believed to be the place where they will be producing the next generation iPhone SE. The handset is expected to be available in India first before its worldwide release in the first quarter of 2018.

According to Tekz24, the iPhone SE 2 will reportedly sport a design and features similar to the iPhone 7. Upon its unboxing, the handset will run the iOS 11, which is now under development. One thing that will greatly define the iPhone SE 2 is its powerful A10 chipset, further confirming its similarity with the iPhone 7 in terms of processing speed. To note, the iPhone SE is powered by the A9 processor, the same chip used in the iPhone 6S.

The iPhone SE 2 is expected to be available in 32 GB and 128 GB storage variants, matching the storage upgrade of the iPhone SE earlier this year. Other features of the handset include a 12-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie camera. There will also be an improvement in the battery department, increasing the capacity to 1,700 mAh from the iPhone SE's 1,640 mAh.