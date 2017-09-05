iOS 11 beta 9 features update, rumors: Apple releases latest version three days after beta 8

iOS 11 will be released in September. Apple

The launch of iOS 11 beta 9 came as a surprise for many Apple users since it was only three days ago that the beta 8 version was made available.

According to BGR, the short gap in between the releases of beta 8 and 9 is a record for the Cupertino-based tech company. Noting the short span of days following the release of iOS 11 beta 8, it is expected that the beta 9 version is not too different from its predecessor. If ever there are changes, it would be the numerous bug fixes to answer the issues from beta 8.

It could be that the bugs reported from the iOS 11 beta 8 were quite serious, as Apple was very quick to release beta 9.

As reported by iDownloadBlog, the iOS 11 beta 8 featured several major improvements over the previous beta versions. For one, beta 8 included a revamped App Store where users can search popular apps with the developer cards displayed. Users will not have to spend minutes to get information about the companies behind the apps.

Another notable feature of the iOS 11 beta 8 is the 3D Touch issue fix. Before the beta 8 launch, users reported that there was a time delay for the shortcut menus to appear on the screen.

With the immediate release of iOS 11 beta 9, it is also expected that the iOS 11 public beta 8 will be released soon.

Users can now upgrade to the latest beta version, as long as their iPhones, iPads or sixth-generation iPod touch devices are compatible with the iOS 11 beta 9 update. The installation of the update can be done through over the air (OTA) installation or by downloading the latest iOS 11 beta 9 version directly from the Apple website.

The list of Apple devices supporting the iOS 11 beta 9 version is shown below: