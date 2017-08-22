iOS 10.3 jailbreak release rumors: Exploit to downgrade firmware to iOS 10.2 now available

Apple iOS 11 preview in different Apple devices Apple official website

The latest Apple device firmware version, the iOS 10.3, offers several upgrades and exciting new features for the users, as well as a few fixes to system bugs from the previous iOS 10.2 version. It might be the biggest deal in the iOS firmware history yet until the iOS 11 arrival later this year, although many users are starting to regret having their firmware upgraded to the iOS 10.3 version. The main reason is because until now, mobile hackers have not yet developed a working jailbreak to customize the iOS 10.3 settings.

For now, it does not look like the iOS 10.3 jailbreak will be released anytime soon, but Apple users are still patiently waiting for the jailbreak software's release. Perhaps the only solution to make the Apple device's system jailbreakable is to downgrade to iOS 10.2, the last firmware version that can be jailbroken. The good news is that an exploit to make the current iOS 10.3 downgradable to iOS 10.2 is coming soon, thus giving the users more time to enjoy their customizable Apple settings and profile.

According to Value Walk, the iOS 10.2 downgrade exploit was first developed by Adam Donenfeld. It is likely that he will release the exploit at the start of the Hack at the Box GSEC event, which takes place from Aug. 21 to 25. However, not all users who recently upgraded to iOS 10.3 can enjoy Donenfeld's exploit. For one, the exploit would require the SHSGS2 blobs. Upgrading the firmware version will delete the previous SHSH2 blobs, that is why users who are open to jailbreaking or downgrading to earlier firmware version are advised to save them prior to the iOS upgrade.

Nevertheless, the debate on the importance of jailbreaking of iOS firmware is getting louder, with some people believing that the upcoming iOS 11 version will render the jailbreaking tradition useless. As reported by Blasting News, the iOS 11 is said to adopt a handful of features from jailbroken software. With this, users will no longer have to tweak their mobile device's system according to their preference.

Users who are done with the iOS 10.2 downgrade can now proceed to the next step, which is the actual jailbreaking of the firmware. As of today, the Yalu102 is the reliable tool to safely change the iOS 10.2 and personalize its settings.